GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $433,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.67. 89,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $288.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

