GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.65. 512,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

