GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.95. 140,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.