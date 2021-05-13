GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 146 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. 109,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.