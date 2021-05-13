Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.52 million to $231.28 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $870.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $876.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,775,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.