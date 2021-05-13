Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.29

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 18385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.