Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

HAE stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

