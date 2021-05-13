Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,579.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,750 in the last 90 days. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

