Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.27. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

