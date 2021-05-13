Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

