Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.79. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 163,417 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.