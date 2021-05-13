Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $52.81 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.