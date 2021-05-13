Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,550 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBIO opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

