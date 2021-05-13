Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $7,237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

