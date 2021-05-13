Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $816,000 Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Athene were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

