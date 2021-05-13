Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $862,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

