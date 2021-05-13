Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.26. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

