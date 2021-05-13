Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

HBI opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

