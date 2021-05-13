Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

