Harbor Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $19,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

