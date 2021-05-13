Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

VIACA traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.56. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

