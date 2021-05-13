Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,659. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 62,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $645,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 257,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,013 in the last three months.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

