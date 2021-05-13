Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 60,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,537. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

