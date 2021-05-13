HC Wainwright Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $39.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.