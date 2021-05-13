HC Wainwright Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $72.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.