HC Wainwright Increases Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of HL opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

