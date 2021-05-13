HC Wainwright Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $240.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.46. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,235 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

