HC Wainwright Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $28.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

