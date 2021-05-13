HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Buys 69,233 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 69,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $263,085.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

