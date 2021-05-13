HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.47. 1,129,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.