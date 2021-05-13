Head to Head Analysis: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) vs. Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% Horace Mann Educators 9.18% 7.96% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.92 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.11 $184.44 million $2.20 17.45

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance. The company also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. It markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.