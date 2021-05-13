Head-To-Head Analysis: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) versus Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cannabis Sativa and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.73%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.45 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Cannabis Sativa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Cannabis Sativa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). Its products under development include Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; Lip Garden, an emollient balm; and cut cream. The company also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com; owns a patented cannabis sativa plant strain known as Ecuadorian Sativa; and owns intellectual property license for use in medical marijuana edibles and lozenges. In addition, it operates iBudtender, an application for sharing information between cannabis products, patients, and businesses. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. serves CBD and marijuana industries. The company was formerly known as Ultra Sun Corporation and changed its name to Cannabis Sativa, Inc. November 2013. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand. As of March 31, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide; and wellness centers in 5 domestic airport locations. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

