Head-To-Head Contrast: Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) vs. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 156.46%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 20.87 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -3.81

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

