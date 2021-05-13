Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

