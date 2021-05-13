Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $81.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.