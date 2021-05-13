HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF stock remained flat at $$77.62 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.