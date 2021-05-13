Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $64.82 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $268.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $286.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $397.95 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE:HT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $404.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $411,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.