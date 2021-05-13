Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report $321.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

