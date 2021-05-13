Highwoods Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

