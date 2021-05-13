Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Announces Earnings Results

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 293,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hill International by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

