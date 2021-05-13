Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 5.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after buying an additional 790,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 2,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

