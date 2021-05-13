Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires 60,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 92.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 3.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 187,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $3,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

