Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. National Retail Properties comprises about 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,638. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.