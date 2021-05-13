Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 55,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

