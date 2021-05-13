Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

