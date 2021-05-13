HOQU Price Tops $0.0043 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $728,975.04 and approximately $6.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

