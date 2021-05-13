Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 15th

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,532. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

