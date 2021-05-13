Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.84 and last traded at $123.84. Approximately 261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.

The stock has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

