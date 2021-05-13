Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 297 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

