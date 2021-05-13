Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.77.

HUBG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

